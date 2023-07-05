Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceSex Chromosome
1:10 minutes
Problem 26
Textbook Question

In humans, SRY is located near a pseudoautosomal region (PAR) of the Y chromosome, a region of homology between the X and Y chromosomes that allows them to synapse during meiosis in males and is a region of crossover between the chromosomes. The diagram below shows SRY in relation to the pseudoautosomal region.


About 1 in every 25,000 newborn infants is born with sex reversal; the infant is either an apparent male but with two X chromosomes or an apparent female but with an X and a Y chromosome. Explain the origin of sex reversal in human males and females involving the SRY gene. (Hint: See Experimental Insight 3.1 for a clue about the mutational mechanism.) 

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
4:24m

Watch next

Master Sex Determination with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:24
Sex Determination
Kylia Goodner
825
1
10:35
Human Sex Chromosomes
Kylia Goodner
261
1
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.