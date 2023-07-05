M. Klemke et al. (2001) discovered an interesting coding phenomenon in which an exon within a neurologic hormone receptor gene in mammals appears to produce two different protein entities ( and ALEX). Following is the DNA sequence of the exon's end derived from a rat.



5'-gtcccaaccatgcccaccgatcttccgcctgcttctgaagATGCGGGCCCAG



The lowercase letters represent the initial coding portion for the protein, and the uppercase letters indicate the portion where the ALEX entity is initiated. (For simplicity, and to correspond with the RNA coding dictionary, it is customary to represent the coding (non-template) strand of the DNA segment.)



Provide the amino acid sequence for each coding sequence. In the region of overlap, are the two amino acid sequences the same?