Which of the following pairs of nitrogenous bases correctly represents base pairing in DNA?
A
Guanine pairs with Thymine
B
Adenine pairs with Cytosine
C
Adenine pairs with Thymine
D
Cytosine pairs with Thymine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the fundamental base pairing rules in DNA, which are based on complementary hydrogen bonding between nitrogenous bases.
Identify the purines and pyrimidines: Adenine (A) and Guanine (G) are purines, while Thymine (T) and Cytosine (C) are pyrimidines.
Remember that in DNA, Adenine pairs specifically with Thymine through two hydrogen bonds, and Guanine pairs with Cytosine through three hydrogen bonds.
Evaluate each given pair against these rules: Guanine pairs with Thymine is incorrect, Adenine pairs with Cytosine is incorrect, Adenine pairs with Thymine is correct, Cytosine pairs with Thymine is incorrect.
Conclude that the correct base pairing in DNA is Adenine with Thymine, which maintains the consistent width of the DNA double helix.
