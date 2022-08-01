Mitosis Regulation

Okay. So now let's talk about cell cycle regulation. Now the cell cycle controls the growth of us, it controls the growth of offspring, it controls death and all sorts of different things. So the cell cycle must be intricately regulated because if it's not if you have unregulated cell growth you get diseases like cancer. That's exactly what cancer is. It's unregulated cell growth and that creates a tumor. And that's obviously bad. I mean everyone knows cancer is bad. So um the cell really wants to make sure that it's dividing in a regulated fashion. And so it has a lot of checkpoints that have been set up to make sure that the cells replicating or dividing correctly. So uh these checkpoints, there's three main ones that you need to know. There's more than this. There's a lot more than this. But the three ones that you need to know for this course are the G. One S. The G. Two. M. And the M. Now the G. One S ensures cell size is appropriate. And this happens before the S. Face. So this happens in G. One, right? G. One before S. Essentially. So this one make sure that the cell size is appropriate for the D. N. A. To replicate. You have the G. Two. M. Meaning that it happens after G. Two. But before um before mitosis. And this ensures that DNA has been replicated correctly. And then you have the M. Checkpoints. And this actually happens during or before during a meta phase. And this ensures that the spindle fibers have been correctly attached to the chromosomes to make sure that when they're pulled apart the correct disjunction happens and not non disjunction. So here's super important checkpoints. Now these checkpoints um you know it's not always think of checkpoints is like I don't know police checkpoint or something where people are standing out there and they have like the barricade and they're saying oh you can't pass like let me see your I. D. And license. And this is kind of the same for the sale cycle except for instead of police what you have are proteins and these proteins. The two important ones are called cycle independent kindnesses. And these are the proteins that um add phosphates to molecules, kindnesses are responsible for adding phosphates. That's their purpose. And phosphates have an interesting ability on proteins because phosphates can activate or deactivate the sale cycle. So these are kind of like phosphates are kind of like the police, right? The police can pull you over and stop you or they can check your I. D. And say you're good to go. And so phosphates say okay you're activated, you're good to go or no we're gonna stop here. And so the cycle independent kindnesses go and they add those faucets onto proteins. They say here the police are going to be here and checking all of these people coming by or all these other proteins coming by now the cyclone dependent penises. So these policemen in the cell, they are actually controlled by Cyclones. Cyclones you can kind of think of as the police chief or the mayor or something. Now. Cyclones, these are the master control proteins and these ensure proper regulation. And so after something has happened correctly in the cell certain cyclones are released and that releases those cycle independent highnesses, if something incorrect happens if D. N. A. Isn't replicated properly then different cyclones are released and that activates other cycling dependent kindnesses telling them okay, shut off the cell cycle. So I'm not giving you a lot of details. There's a ton of different cyclones and cycle independent penises and we don't we don't necessarily need to know, you know, C. D. One or cycling one interacts with you know, psycho independent six. And this does this at this point in sales cycle, that's way too much, you don't need to know that. But just know that there's a bunch of different proteins and different combinations of them either activate or deactivate the cell cycle. So here's an example. You commonly see the cell cycle written in a circle. Right? So here we have G one S. Phase. That's DNA replication G two. And then mitosis mitosis is generally a very short portion of the cell cycle interface is much longer. And throughout here you can see I've written some different checkpoints. Here's a G. One check point. So this is the one happening before DNA is replicated. You have the s checkpoint, making sure that DNA has been replicated correctly. You have the G. Two checkpoint making sure that everything's good to go before um mitosis happens. There's another one here called Start I didn't talk about and then you have the spindle assembly checkpoint making sure that. So this is what's called the M checkpoint above. And let's make sure that the spindle fibers are attached correctly. And so every time the sale goes through the cell cycle it goes past the past each one of these checkpoints plus other ones that I'm not even talking about um to make sure that the cell is being replicated appropriately. So with that let's not move on.

