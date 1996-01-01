Mitosis Practice Problems
During cell division, a metaphase plate is a plane that bisects the cell and separates the chromosomes into two groups. Suppose a diploid human cell has 46 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are lined up along the metaphase plate during metaphase of mitosis or meiosis II?
During the metaphase of mitosis, chromosomes line up along the equator of the cell. If a human cell in the metaphase of mitosis has 46 chromosomes, how many sister chromatids are present in the cell?
The cell cycle behaves uniformly in all eukaryotes due to which of the following factors?
Mitosis is a process of cell division that occurs in eukaryotic cells and is essential for growth, repair, and reproduction. The four phases of mitosis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. During metaphase, the replicated chromosomes become aligned at the equatorial plane of the cell, also known as:
The mitotic apparatus, also known as the spindle apparatus, is a complex structure that forms during mitosis in eukaryotic cells. It consists of microtubules, which are long, thin fibers made up of tubulin proteins, and associated proteins. What is the function of the spindle fibers during metaphase?
During metaphase, the replicated chromosomes, each consisting of two sister chromatids, line up along the equatorial plane or the metaphase plate of the cell. This alignment occurs due to the activity of spindle fibers, which attach to the centromeres of the chromosomes and pull them towards opposite poles of the cell. How many kinetochore fibers are required to align all the chromosomes of a human somatic cell during metaphase?
Which of the following statement best explains the reason for the lack of alternative alignments of sister chromatids of the replicated chromosomes during mitosis?
Which of the following statements is incorrect about the alignment of homologous chromosomes as they might appear during the metaphase stage of mitosis?
Consider a homologous chromosome pair (one from the mother and one from the father) carrying three genes (X, Y, and Z). If the resulting genotype is as follows:
Gene X: Heterozygous
Gene Y: Homozygous dominant
Gene Z: Homozygous recessive,
what is the possible genotype of the offspring?
Metaphase is a stage in mitosis, the process by which a eukaryotic cell divides its nucleus and chromosomes in preparation for cell division. Which of the following takes place during metaphase of mitosis?
A cell with the genotype XXYyZz divides during mitosis. What is the expected genotype of the offspring cells?
_____ is a protein complex that attaches microtubules to chromosomes during cell division.
Which of the following proteins is responsible for stabilizing microtubules during cell division?
During metaphase, microtubules bind to the chromosome's kinetochore holding it in place. What happens to the microtubules that do not bind to kinetochores?
In the telophase of mitotic cell division, the cell is almost done dividing. Which of the following does not happen during telophase?
How many chromosomes would an organism have in the prophase of mitosis, if it has twelve chromosomes in the prophase II of meiosis?
1. Chromatin is composed of DNA and proteins that condense to form chromosomes; 2. Chromatin fibers are compact, thick, and ribbon-like. These are coiled structures seen prominently during cell division. Choose the correct response:
Which of the following statements is true regarding the difference between anaphase I of meiosis and anaphase of mitosis?
Which of the following errors can occur if an animal cell was treated with an inhibitor during metaphase that prevented the function of the motor proteins in the kinetochore which is attached to the spindle?
Chromosome territories are the regions of the nucleus that are occupied by a particular chromosome. Molecular diffusion into the chromosome territories is facilitated by
During cell division, chromosomes are moved to the opposite poles immediately following the ________________.
Due to the presence of a cell wall, cytokinesis in plant cells is significantly different from that in animal cells. Rather than forming a contractile ring, plant cells construct a cell plate in the middle of the cell. The list below shows the stages of cell plate formation:
(1) trafficking of vesicles to the division plane and their fusion to generate a tubular-vesicular network; (2) creation of the phragmoplast; (3) fusion with the parental cell wall; (4) recycling of excess membrane and other material from the cell plate; and (5) deposition of callose, cellulose, and other cell wall components.
The correct sequence of the stages is:
The eukaryotic cell cycle consists of four distinct phases: G1, S, G2, and M phase respectively. Which of the following statements is true based on the phases of the cell cycle?
(i) In the G1 phase, the cell increases its supply of proteins, increases the number of organelles (such as mitochondria, and ribosomes), and grows in size.
(ii) In the S phase, the ploidy and number of chromosomes are unchanged, hence the amount of DNA is also unchanged.
(iii) During the G2 phase microtubules begin to reorganize to form a spindle (preprophase).
The centromere which divides the chromosome into two arms of roughly equal length is depicted in the __________ chromosome.
Which phase of mitosis during cell division involves the formation of spindles, chromosome shortening, and thickening?
Examples of non-homologous chromosomes are:
a. XX sex chromosomes
b. Autosomal chromosomes
c. X and Y sex chromosomes
d. None of the above
Which of the following statements accurately explains the distinctions between homologous chromosomes and sister chromatids?