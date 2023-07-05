Using mutants 2 and 3 from Problem 19, following mixed infection on E. coli B, progeny viruses were plated in a series of dilutions on both E. coli B and K12 with the following results.
What is the recombination frequency between the two mutants?
Strain Plated Dilution Plaques
E. coli B 10⁻⁵ 2
E. coli K12 10⁻¹ 5
