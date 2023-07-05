Skip to main content
Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
Problem 19
If further testing of the mutations in Problem 18 yielded the following results, what would you conclude about mutant 5? Mutants Results 2, 5 - 3, 5 - 4, 5 -

