2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Mendel's Experiments and Laws
Which of the following Mendel's postulates states that alleles separate in the formation of gametes?1213views13rank
Breeding two pure-lines of yellow-seeded flowers will always produce yellow-seeded offspring901views13rank1comments
What is the official genetics term for the second generation of offspring?1001views13rank2comments
How was Mendel able to derive postulates concerning the behavior of 'unit factors' during gamete formation when he could not directly observe them?470views
Describe Mendel's conclusions about how traits are passed from generation to generation.837views
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
A polymorphic trait and a polymorphic gene386views
Give the information requested.
Progeny of the cross Rt/rT×rt/rt475views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich observation made by Mendel refuted the idea of blending inheritance?15views