In this chapter, we focused on the translation of mRNA into proteins as well as on protein structure and function. Along the way, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions:
What experimentally derived information led to Holley's proposal of the two-dimensional cloverleaf model of tRNA?
Master tRNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia GoodnerStart learning