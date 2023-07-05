Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsFunctional Genomics
1:42 minutes
Problem 5a
Textbook Question

What are the advantages and disadvantages of using insertion alleles versus alleles generated by chemicals (as in TILLING) in reverse genetic studies?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
8:26m

Watch next

Master Functional Genomics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
08:26
Functional Genomics
Kylia Goodner
58
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.