Supercoiling

Okay. So now let's talk about an interesting structure called super coiling. Super coiling is a tight um tight condensation or structure of chromosomes. It's like over tight almost. So if you if you have a rope, if you imagine you had two ropes, right? And they were a double helix. So you just wrapped one rope around the other and you keep twisting it right? Keep twisting it eventually it bunches up in the middle. You can do it with rubber band or hair scrunchie if you just keep twisting it right Eventually it twists up on itself because it has so much tension in those twists that it causes that structure to become something that it's not supposed to be. And that's called super coiling. Now, positive super coiling. Cause DNA. That are over rotated and negative super coiling is DNA that is under rotated. Um And essentially both are bad. Right? And there's a class of enzymes in the cell called Topo a summer races. And these are enzymes that fix these altered rotations and D. N. A. So type one is relaxes the number of negative super coils. So there we go. And then type two, which you may also see is D. N. A. Dry race. These are the same things. Um These introduce negative super coils to remove positive super coils. So they both do different things. But essentially how they work actually is they both introduce breaks into the D. N. A. So you can imagine if you have a scrunchie that you've or two ropes that you've twisted together and twisted and it's curled in on it if you take a pair of scissors, really strong scissor for rope, right? And you were to cut one of the strands, it would release that tension a little right? And if you were to cut both of them it would completely release it. And so these two act by cutting those D. N. A strands. Now repair mechanism comes in and fixes it because I can't just say cut or you're just going to cut up your whole D. N. A. Um But in order to release those super coil ing's, these just introduce different water called nicks or cuts into the D. N. A. So here's an example of super coiling. Don't worry about all these steps. This is not important. Right? But here's D. N. A guy race down here. This is the enzyme and you can see that you have um this is really super coil D. N. A. It doesn't look like a nice double helix which is what we're used to. And so these can come in and relax it. Or if you have, if it's too relaxed, it can come in and tighten it. Let me back up. It can come in and tighten it if it needs to. But essentially these topo summer races work too. So this is the type one up here. This is a type two and these work by either somehow fixing either over relaxed or over tightened um super coil D. N. A. Super important. We're going to see these again when we talk about DNA replication as well. Um, so with that, let's move on.

