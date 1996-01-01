Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure Practice Problems
A sample of genomic DNA is treated such that the chromatin is in 10-nm fibers. If you denature the histone proteins and remove linker DNA between nucleosomes, what length of DNA do you expect to see if visualized on a agarose gel?
Eukaryotic DNA packaging is carried out by a functional unit called a nucleosome. It decreases the size and volume of DNA strands so they can fit inside the core. The nucleosome core particles are made of 146 base pairs of DNA wrapped around by histone octamers. Which of the following connects the core particles of the nucleosome?
Which of the following is the DNA digestive enzyme responsible for the digestion of extracellular nucleoproteins resulting in reduced autoimmune response?
Human and chimpanzee DNA is so similar because the two species are so closely related. Which of the following truly represents the karyotypes of humans and chimpanzees?
A _______________ is a group of eight proteins called histones that are wrapped around a little less than two turns of DNA in each nucleosome.
Each nucleosome consists of approximately 147 base pairs of DNA wrapped around a histone octamer. Can you calculate how many nucleosomes it would take to organize the entire human genome of 2.9×10⁹ base pairs into a 10 nm fiber?
The heterochromatin, or dark G bands, are chromosomal areas that contain a lot of genetic information. Which of the following does not indicate the importance of dark G bands on chromosomes?
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding the nucleosome core particle
An illustration of a human chromosomal diagram is shown below.
Which of the following options best describes the shape of the chromosome in the above diagram?
An illustration of a human chromosomal diagram is shown below.
Which of the following choices most aptly describes the labeled parts?
Histone _______ is an essential component of the nucleosome core particle and is one of the most conserved histones.
The fundamental unit of DNA packaging in eukaryotes is called a nucleosome, which consists of a piece of DNA wrapped in a core of histone proteins. The core of the nucleosome is composed of two copies of each of the histones H2A, H2B, H3, and H4, which form a(n) ________ structure.
Which of the following options correctly describes the composition of the core of a nucleosome?
What is the significance of fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) in investigating chromosomes?
To fit the DNA inside the nucleus, the DNA is wrapped around the histones forming the structure called nucleosomes. What makes the DNA strongly attached to histones?
The less condensed form of chromatin is called ______ and the highly condensed form of chromatin is referred to as the _______.
Which of the following options can be used to define a phenotype that is stably inherited and is caused by changes in chromatin but not DNA sequence?
Which of the following is not typically an epigenetic phenomenon that is influenced by chromatin modification or DNA methylation?
We are aware that the total number of base pairs in mammalian diploid cells is 6.6 x 10⁹ and that a typical nucleosome contains 200 base pairs of DNA. Then, the number of nucleosomes in a mammalian cell is?
The type of chromatin that is not transcribed and is tightly packed is __________.
The nucleosomes in the ___________ structure fold and stack to form a helix containing 6 nucleosomes in each turn.
Which of the following assertions regarding the genetic materials of prokaryotes and eukaryotes is incorrect?
_______________ chromosomes are formed during the diplotene stage of prophase1 of meiosis cell division. They are a special type of chromosome found in the developing oocytes of most animals except mammals.
____________ are a site for the transcription of RNA present within the polytene chromosome containing concentrated RNA polymerase enzyme.
The DNA molecule is wrapped around an octameric core of _______ proteins to make a Nucleosome.