Genomics Overview

Hi in this video we're going to be doing an overview of genomics. So this is gonna be really short and I just want to just preview to you what genomics means and what are the different factions of studies. So genomics is the study of genomes and they're entirely so that's the part that codes for genes. The parts that are regulatory the telomeres the central mirrors lit anything that has genetic material in it um and D. N. A. That's organized in the chromosome that is genomes. And so the study of that is genomics. There are three main classes that sort of subdivide genomics and we'll talk about all of them individually. So the first his bio informatics. So this is the analysis of the information content of the genome. So the genome isn't all information content. Right. There's a lot of stuff that doesn't code for anything or a lot of material like telomeres for for instance that have no information in them that are just condensed pieces of D. N. A. But bioinformatics studies the information content. So that's gonna be jeans that's going to be regulatory sequences. So what activates in activates the gene? Where do protein proteins bind to activate or inactivate? Where are the non coding RNA. S. That have functions the micro RNA. S. S. RNA is where all these encoded. So bioinformatics studies the information of the genome comparative genomics studies genomes of closely and distantly related species for the purpose of evolutionary studies. So we're comparing genomes of yeast and humans to figure out what's similar what's not we're comparing the genomes of two bacteria to figure out what's similar and what's not. And the purpose of this is to understand how things evolved. And then finally you have functional genomics and this this is really the purpose of functional genomics is to determine the functions of genes and proteins. So we have certain genes and we may identify them, we may identify a mutation but we need to know what that gene does. So what protein it makes and where that protein is expressed in the body, um at what time in development or what age or you know, what under what conditions is that protein express and what's the function of that protein? Does it help support the cell? Does it secrete something that hormone for instance, that could be used for proper development so many different ways. So you're going to understand that genomics is really the study of huge amounts of data, whether that's comparing genomes, whether that's looking at the information content of genes or whether it's trying to figure out what a genome proteins function is. All of these aspects really involve huge amounts of data. So that's a very common thing in genomics. And so yeah, so with that we're gonna go, we're gonna move forward and talk about each one of these individually. So let's move on

