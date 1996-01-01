15. Genomes and Genomics
Overview of Genomics Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about human genome reference sequence is false?
a. It is considered the representation of the human genome
b. It is the exact DNA sequence of each single person
c. It is composed of haploid sequence
d. It is periodically updated
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following parameters can tell if the two genes encode a similar protein or have a related function?