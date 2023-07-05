Skip to main content
Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strˢ is mated with an  strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:

Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin
Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin
Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin

What donor gene is the selected marker in each medium?

