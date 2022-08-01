Conjugation Overview

Hi in this video, I'm gonna be talking about bacterial conjugation. So conjugation is the physical union of bacterial cells. Or two bacterial cells come together, they actually fuse in part and during this fusion they exchange genetic material. So this was first discovered in 1946 by the scientists. Uh I'm not gonna butcher butcher these names but Leader Bergen and Tatum. So what they did is they had a coli and they had two strains of a coli, we're just gonna call them straight A. And strain B. Now strain A only grows in media that contains this these two components. You don't need to memorize these two components. Just sort of understand the concept. So strain A could only grow if there was the certain materials available string B. Could only grow in medium with certain materials but it was different. So it requires three things uh these amino acids here. Um and chemical um that strain A. Didn't right? So they had these two strings and they both needed different very specific things to grow. So they mix them. They said let's mix these two strains. So we have this tube, we put strain A in there, we put strength be in there and we plate them onto a surface and on this surface contains none of the materials that they need to grow, right? So it doesn't contain anything that strain A. Needs and it doesn't contain anything that strain B. Needs. So these cells should not grow at all because because it doesn't have the nutrients that either of these strains need to grow. But what happened? So they were expecting to have a completely blank plate. Nothing was supposed to grow. But what happened was actually that some cells grew. And so they were like how in the world did this happen? And so they hypothesized that what happened was that the strains actually exchange D. N. A. So um so strange A. Was wild type or essentially could grow without the presence of these. And strain B. Could grow without the presence of these. So they exchanged the D. N. A. That allowed each one to grow independent of the others chemicals. So strange A. Um gave the ability to grow without losing. For instance String eight doesn't need losing to grow right it's what it is here. So it donated that gene to string B. And then now strain B. Is like okay I can grow without losing. And it did that for each one of these genes that was preventing these things from growing and allowed them to grow. So it exchanged that DNA between the two strains. And so um that allowed them to grow. Now I'm gonna talk more about how this has happened and what's actually being exchanged. But first I want to talk a little bit about some of the structures. So the sex pill A. Or the F. Pillai depending on the book that you're using is the name of the structure that actually allow those bacteria to come together for conjugation. And then the bridge that's formed between them. There's a conjugation bridge and that's actually the passageways. It acts exactly like a bridge that allows the DNA to cross from one bacteria to another. And I'll show you images of these in future videos. But let me go over this experiment. So you have bacterial strain A. Here it is and it grows in condition A. You have bacterial be it grows in condition B. If you have A. And B. And no conjugation then it's not gonna grow when it does not have either of these things. So A. B. Negative. It's lacking A. And B. But if you have conjugation then it will still grow because that D. N. A. Is being transferred between the two. So that was the main experiment that discovered bacterial conjugation. So with that let's move on.

