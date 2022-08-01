Okay so bacteria actually contain other plasmas in addition to the F. Factor. So like I said before there are 270 different types of plasmas. Um and the main one that we talked about is the f. Factor obviously because of its importance and conjure. But another really important one I talk about is the our plasma and this is the plasma that allows bacteria to confer antibiotic resistance. So we hear about these superbugs and like you know take all of your antibiotics because you don't want superbugs and they're killing people all over the place and being a little dramatic here but you hear about them in the news and that's how they present it. Um And so that our plasma is what allows bacteria to do this. So these these plasma. So if one bacteria has a our plasma that's resistant to penicillin and there are other bacteria around it can actually be transferred between bacterial species. It doesn't have to be the same species. It can be any bacteria that just sort of around it and it can say hey I can grow without you know in the presence of penicillin. And all the bacteria are like oh my goodness give me that plasma. And so they do. And so all these different bacterial species now become resistant to penicillin which is obviously a horrible thing. Now the are plasmas are really effective and they're different from the F. Factor because they contain an extra thing on it that's super important. These things are called transpose on. Now you may have heard of transposes before if you have it, it's totally okay we'll talk about them. But essentially what a transpose is and just brief form is that it's called jumping gene and this gene can sort of cut itself out of wherever it is and and sort of jump to a different part of the organism or in this case for the our plasma actually different organisms completely. So the our plasma contains a transpose on. And that transposing will allow it to cut out of the bacteria is in and transfer into other bacteria and so it can assist in this DNA transfer. And it's part of the reason why it allows it to be able to jump between all of these different bacterial species. So this is a really important plasma that our plasma does antibiotic resistance. So with that let's move on.

