Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA replication, which enzyme activity is primarily responsible for proofreading newly synthesized DNA by removing incorrectly paired nucleotides?
A
DNA ligase
B
Primase
C
Helicase
D
The exonuclease activity of DNA polymerase
1
Understand that during DNA replication, the accuracy of the newly synthesized DNA strand is crucial to prevent mutations.
Recognize that DNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for adding nucleotides to the growing DNA strand.
Know that DNA polymerase has a proofreading function, which involves removing incorrectly paired nucleotides to ensure fidelity.
Identify that this proofreading activity is carried out by the 3\' \rightarrow 5\' exonuclease activity of DNA polymerase, which removes nucleotides from the end of the DNA strand in the reverse direction of synthesis.
Differentiate this activity from other enzymes: DNA ligase joins DNA fragments, primase synthesizes RNA primers, and helicase unwinds the DNA helix.
