Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceSex-Linked Genes
Problem 35
Red–green color blindness is a relatively common condition found in about 8% of males in the general population. From this, population, biologists estimate that 8% is the frequency of X chromosomes carrying a mutation of the gene encoding red and green color vision. Based on this frequency, determine the approximate frequency with which you would expect females to have red–green color blindness. Explain your reasoning.

