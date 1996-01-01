Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD; OMIM 310200) and Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD; OMIM 300376) are both X-linked recessive conditions that result from different mutations of the same gene, known as dystrophin, on the long arm of the chromosome. BMD and DMD are quite different clinically. DMD is a very severe disorder that first appears at a young age, progresses rapidly, and is often fatal in the late teens to 20s. BMD, on the other hand, is much milder. Often symptoms don't first appear until the 40s or 50s, the progression of the disease is slow, and fatalities due to BMD are infrequent. Go to https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih/omim and survey the information describing the gene mutations causing these two conditions. Discuss the information you find with a few others in a small group, and write a single summary explaining your findings.
Multiple Choice
Which sex is more likely to express a recessive X-linked genetic disorder?
A
Females
B
Both sexes equally
C
Males
D
Neither sex
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that X-linked genetic disorders are caused by mutations in genes located on the X chromosome.
Recall that females have two X chromosomes (XX), while males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY).
Since the disorder is recessive, a female must have two copies of the mutated gene (one on each X chromosome) to express the disorder, whereas a male only needs one copy (on his single X chromosome) to express it.
Recognize that because males have only one X chromosome, any recessive mutation on that chromosome will be expressed, making males more likely to show the disorder.
Conclude that males are more likely to express a recessive X-linked genetic disorder due to their single X chromosome, while females are typically carriers unless both X chromosomes carry the mutation.
Red–green color blindness is a relatively common condition found in about 8% of males in the general population. From this, population, biologists estimate that 8% is the frequency of X chromosomes carrying a mutation of the gene encoding red and green color vision. Based on this frequency, determine the approximate frequency with which you would expect females to have red–green color blindness. Explain your reasoning.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following individuals will have hemophilia, assuming hemophilia is an X-linked recessive disorder and neither parent has hemophilia in their family history?
Multiple Choice
In humans, color blindness is an X-linked recessive trait. If a girl's father has normal color vision and her mother is not color blind, what is the probability that the girl will inherit color blindness?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following chromosomes is most likely affected by a sex-linked trait?
