Early development in Drosophila is atypical in that pattern formation takes place in a syncytial blastoderm, allowing free diffusion of transcription factors between nuclei. In many other animal species, the fertilized egg is divided by cellular cleavages into a larger and larger number of smaller and smaller cells.
How must the model that describes Drosophila development be modified for describing animal species whose early development is not syncytial?
