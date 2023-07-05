Skip to main content
Genetics14. Genetic Control of DevelopmentDevelopmental Patterning Genes
Early development in Drosophila is atypical in that pattern formation takes place in a syncytial blastoderm, allowing free diffusion of transcription factors between nuclei. In many other animal species, the fertilized egg is divided by cellular cleavages into a larger and larger number of smaller and smaller cells.

How must the model that describes Drosophila development be modified for describing animal species whose early development is not syncytial?

