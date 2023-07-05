The mtDNA sequence of Neandertals is more similar to that of modern humans than to that of Denisovans. However, analyses of nuclear DNA clearly indicate that Neandertals and Denisovans share a more recent common ancestor than either of these hominins shares with modern humans. Propose a hypothesis to resolve the discrepancy between the mtDNA and the nuclear genome.
