Genetics22. Evolutionary GeneticsPhylogenetic Trees
Problem 14
Textbook Question

The mtDNA sequence of Neandertals is more similar to that of modern humans than to that of Denisovans. However, analyses of nuclear DNA clearly indicate that Neandertals and Denisovans share a more recent common ancestor than either of these hominins shares with modern humans. Propose a hypothesis to resolve the discrepancy between the mtDNA and the nuclear genome.

Verified Solution
Master Phylogenetic Trees with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Phylogenetic Trees
Kylia Goodner
