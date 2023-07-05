Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics22. Evolutionary GeneticsPhylogenetic Trees
1:46 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook Question

Denisovans are known from bones found in Denisova Cave in the Altai Mountains in Siberia, but traces of their DNA are found in Australians and Melanesians, whose ancestors likely migrated across Asia much farther to the south. How can these geographic differences be reconciled?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
8:16m

Watch next

Master Phylogenetic Trees with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
08:16
Phylogenetic Trees
Kylia Goodner
77
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.