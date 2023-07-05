Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsGenomics and Human Medicine
1:51 minutes
Problem 25a
Textbook Question

A number of mouse models for human cystic fibrosis (CF) exist. Each of these mouse strains is transgenic and bears a different specific CFTR gene mutation. The mutations are the same as those seen in several varieties of human CF. These transgenic CF mice are being used to study the range of different phenotypes that characterize CF in humans. They are also used as models to test potential CF drugs. Unfortunately, most transgenic mouse CF strains do not show one of the most characteristic symptoms of human CF, that of lung congestion. Can you think of a reason why mouse CF strains do not display this symptom of human CF?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
47
Was this helpful?
6:51m

Watch next

Master Human Genome Composition with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
06:51
Human Genome Composition
Kylia Goodner
52
1
09:12
Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy
Kylia Goodner
36
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.