Human Genome Composition

Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about the human genome and medicine. So the human genome project was the first major sort of scientific undertaking to sequence the first human genome. And this is super important because without this sequence we have really no idea how many genes we have and therefore we can't you know, we can't do anything to determine whether gene mutations are causing disease. So sequencing the human genome was really the very foundation for a lot of the gene therapies and the personalized medicine that you're hearing about today. And so the human genome project is the main function was to identify what was in the human genome. So what were the major components in the human genome and what they found was actually extremely surprising. And so they were expecting the majority of the genome to be made up of protein coding regions, regions that created that had genes that had proteins. But instead, what they found is that those regions actually only composed of 2% of the genome, meaning 98%. So the overwhelming majority of the human genome does not encode genes. And that was really surprising to the scientists who were doing it Now. That doesn't mean that there are, you know, a small number of genes. Instead there's about 20,000, 25,000 depending on the text book you're using. Um we'll say either number, but it's about 20 let me write that down, whoops 20 to 25 K genes. Now, each gene though can produce more than one protein. Right? So we have protein Aissa forms that are made through alternative splicing. And so this number, although it's 20 to 25 different genes can produce a lot more proteins than 20 to 25 K. But still the overarching concept I want you to grasp here is that the majority of our genome is not composed of genes but is instead composed of other things. And we'll talk a little bit about those things in a second. Now, that means now is the next question was well are the genes equally distributed or the clusters of genes found throughout the genome? And they actually found that there's gene rich regions which are concentrated areas of genes and then gene deserts which are reasons regions without any jeans. And so that was another interesting finding. And then finally comparing individuals. Um there's about a 99% similarity between individuals. And we know our genomes aren't perfectly identical because if they were we would look all exactly the same and we don't. So there are two major concepts that allow for the genome to be different between individuals. So the first one is copy number variations. So these are variation and number of gene copies. So either the gene has been deleted or it's actually been inserted. And copy number variants is actually a big source of variation between identical twins because these copy number variations can occur very very early in development. And so even though identical twins have mostly identical genomes, they actually can have differences in a major differences, copy number variation. And so if it differs in between identical twins, then you can imagine how much it differs between me and you. It's a lot. Then the second type is single nucleotide polymorphisms, short snip. And these are single nucleotide variations between individuals between me and you. And there's actually thousands of these that exist if not even more than that that exists between me and you. There's a major sort of variation in the human genome. Now if we look at the human genome composition, you can see that approaching coding regions here are this dark green area. So proteins and you can see that it's very small and that the overwhelming majority of the entire human genome is made up of other things. And so these are things like um we disappear here. So you can see you have different types of transpose sins which uh we've either seen a video about or we'll see a video about the future depending on the order of your textbook. But these are kind of jumping genes that jump around the genome. We have n tron which make up a huge portion. So these are non coding regions in between the exxons of the protein coding genes. Um These are again transpose sins as well. Um We have duplications hetero chrome button here. So these are places these would be gene deserts. Right? Because hetero chromatic is not going to be expressed. These genes are gonna be expressed and then um this whole 12% unique sequences. And that can it's an interesting category that can include a lot of different things, some of which is still unknown to this day. And so um obviously the human genome is this diverse selection of art of of different molecules that do things other than just couldn't code for proteins. Now the important part of the human genome that the human genome project really discovered and that was a shock at the time was that these non coding regions of the genome are just as important as the coding regions. So the coding regions are only 2%. Right. So 98% are these non coding regions and that therefore they are extremely important. And so there have been a few different projects that have attempted to classify these um since the human genome project, one of these is called the encode project. It's the stands for the encyclopedia in of DNA elements. So I E N C E O D is how that stands for encode. And the encode project is looking for enhancers promoters and pretty much anything that would be a regulatory region in the genome. And so this is a huge undertaking because if we can understand how the genes are regulated, then we may be able to understand what's going wrong in diseased cases. And then another thing is that there are actually a big component of the genome is pseudo genes. So these are sequences that were jeans, they were jeans at some time. They resemble genes in a lot of different ways, but they're nonfunctional or inactive now. And that could be due to some type of mutation or inside insertion or transpose on. There's a lot of different ways that these genes may be an active now or a viral genome insertion. Like I said, lots of different ways, but essentially they were genes. And when you look at this genome, they're like, oh, that looks like a gene, but it's not quite because it's not functional anymore. So with that, let's now turn the page.

