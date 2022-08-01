Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy

Okay. So now let's talk about transgenic organisms. And then we'll turn the page and go to gene therapy. So first these transgenic organisms and transgenic organisms are used to study human genes. So transgenic organisms used to study human genes. So what is a transgenic organism? Well a transgenic organism is some organism that contains foreign D. N. A. And so uh typically this is done in a laboratory setting right? Um Where scientists are taking a gene from one organism and putting it into another organism. And we're somewhat familiar with these um They're constantly in the news. Um And in reference to crops like ross, ross, like rice and wheat, these genetically modified organisms that create a lot of controversy. But it's really that's all they are is they're just a plant that contains a gene from another organism. So there's a couple different ways they can be created. Um We have a gene edition which is when some type of gene is added. And then we have a gene knockin um which is where the gene is added but it's added to a specific site. So gene addition is actually fairly simple. There's a lot of very easy ways to get a gene into a genome. But gene knockin is actually much harder because you want it in a specific site. Gene edition doesn't necessarily mean that gene will be expressed. But gene knockin, you're putting it in a specific situation with a specific promoter and it's gonna be in there. Um So examples of these are those wonderfully colored fish you can buy at the supermarket or at a pet store, those glow fish that glow well, these fish are just normal fish. But what they contain is they contain a gene from a jellyfish that allows them to glow those bright colors that you see in the grocery herbs that you see in these pet stores. So that's jean edition. But you can also create a different transgenic organisms by knocking out genes because they don't contain the correct number of genes. So you have gene knockout where the gene is entirely removed or silent, but you can also do gene replacement where you are removing one gene, but then you're adding a gene back in. And so this is an example of how gene replacement or removal of a gene can result in a transgenic organism. And so like I said before, these methods create these genetically modified organisms that we hear are the GMOs that we hear about so often in the news and see those anti GMO labels on certain organic foods. But essentially that's all it is. Is there are just um plants or animals that contain a gene that wouldn't normally be there otherwise. And so um some examples of this is that scientists can create mice um that have a specific disease because they now have that gene that mutated gene, for instance, that's creating that disease. And that way we can use mice to study that disease instead of having to study it in humans. Um but then probably the way we're most familiar with this is through crops or through food. And so one way that agriculture uses this is providing different crops with genes that make them resistant to pests. And so um transgenic organism. So here's an example of a mouse of the transgenic organism. The so these are otherwise genetically identical mice. But with the exception of the brown mouse is a knockout mouse and it's missing the gene for hair growth. And therefore it looks like this little brown mouse where the black mouse that's very genetically similar. Almost identical looks very different from it. Now gene therapy. So human gene therapy uses these trans genes. So these this foreign D. N. A. To treat or potentially if possible cure a disease. And so the buzzword that we hear all the time in the news is going to be personalized genomics or personalized medicine. And essentially what this is is when you have a disease and the doctors are unsure about what's causing it. What they can do is they actually can sequence the diseased individuals D. N. A. And what they're looking for is they're looking for a gene that's mutated. And when they find that mutant gene, what they wanna do is they want to use gene therapy to see if they can correct it or overcome that mutation in a certain way. So generally what this involves it involves um so you have some type of mutated gene right? And it's not working properly. Well gene therapy wants to give the diseased individual the correct version of that gene the un mutated version of that gene or that protein so that the body can create it and it can destroy the mutated version and use that good version that's been added through some type of medicine or shot or something. And so there's two major ways that this is currently done. The first actually uses viruses and it could even use viruses like HIV. Um Which sounds a little scary. But essentially these viruses have been stripped of their normal D. N. A. So all they are is this protein caps it and that protein caps it is what gets them into cells. So what the scientists do is they take something like HIV they take out the D. N. A. And that D. N. A. Is what makes it HIV right? It's what makes it do all the things it needs to do. So if it takes out that D. N. A. And all you're left with is the protein caps. It then pretty much all you have is this like robot essentially robot virus that can get into cells and it will infect but it will inject whatever you want it to. So scientists take that protein caps it and then they put in their own genes. And so this means that this virus can't replicate. It can't make more HIV. So it's not dangerous but what it can do is it can carry a correct version of a gene into a cell. And so when it gets there and it affects it gives the cell that good gene and then the cell has that good gene. It incorporates it into its own genome and then can produce it. And so then it will make the mutated version and the correct version and the cell can use the correct version. And so I'll show you an image of what that looks like in a second. But there are also non viral methods. And these include using these things called liposomes. But essentially they're just like vesicles little tiny vesicles compartments encapsulated by lipids. And they also just contain the gene of interest inside of them right in the middle. And so you can give these disease patients they'll go into for instance the lungs. Which is an example of how this is used and give that D. N. A. To the lung cells and lung cells will create that protein and hopefully will attenuate some of the disease symptoms or potentially even treat or cure the disease. So like I said I used the example lungs I did that for a reason because gene therapy is used for diseases like cystic fibrosis which have a lot of symptoms with a lot of lung symptoms. And so if they can sort of inhale that virus or inhale those liposomes they get into the lungs and they give those lung cells the correct gene which is CFTR that's the mutated gene and cystic fibrosis, you don't need to necessarily know this but I'm just giving it to you in case you're interested. So they normally have a mutated one and that virus can get in there and give them the healthy one. Then the cells can make that healthy protein and overcome at least for a little while some of the symptoms of cystic fibrosis. So here's an example of gene therapy using in this case adenovirus as um an example. So here we have um D. N. A. So this is the viral DNA that allows it to get in and this is the new gene that we're putting in here. So this would be the gene that would treat the disease. And we create these viruses where we have adenovirus here and inside is this. So it contains our new gene. Then we say, okay your virus do what you do best infect cells. And so that's what they do. They encounter cells they infect. They get in, keep going in and eventually they make their way to the nucleus where they just deposit the that gene of interest into the nucleus and then that gene will be transcribed translated produced into a protein which will hopefully treat the disease that you wanted to treat. So in some way this is an example of creating this like transgenic organism. With the exception of the fact that normally these genes that are put in there aren't foreign DNA, but instead just sort of the correct version of the mutated gene itself. So that's gene therapy. It's the coolest thing in the world, I think, that we can just give humans these jeans, um and hope that that will solve some of their disease problems. So with that, let's now move on.

