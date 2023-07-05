Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics5. Genetics of Bacteria and VirusesBacterial Conjugation
1:57 minutes
Problem 29d
Textbook Question

A study was conducted in an attempt to determine which functional regions of a particular conjugative transfer gene (tra1) are involved in the transfer of plasmid R27 in Salmonella enterica. The R27 plasmid is of significant clinical interest because it is capable of encoding multiple-antibiotic resistance to typhoid fever. To identify functional regions responsible for conjugal transfer, an analysis by Lawley et al. [(2002). J. Bacteriol. 184:2173–2180] was conducted in which particular regions of the tra1 gene were mutated and tested for their impact on conjugation. Shown here is a map of the regions tested and believed to be involved in conjugative transfer of the plasmid. Similar coloring indicates related function. Numbers correspond to each functional region subjected to mutation analysis.

Accompanying the map is a table showing the effects of these mutations on R27 conjugation.

Effects of Mutations in Functional Regions of Transfer Region 1 (tra1) on R27 Conjugation
   R27 Mutation in     Conjugative       Relative Conjugation
         Region               Transfer                Frequency (%)
             1                          +                            100
             2                          +                            100
             3                          -                               0
             4                         +                             100
             5                         -                                0
             6                         -                                0
             7                         +                              12
             8                         -                                0
             9                         -                                0
           10                         -                                0
           11                         +                              13
           12                         -                                0
           13                         -                                0
           14                         -                                0

Which regions appear to have a limited impact on conjugation? <>

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
4:06m

Watch next

Master Conjugation Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:06
Conjugation Overview
Kylia Goodner
187
2
08:52
F Factor and Hfr
Kylia Goodner
158
3
3
02:19
R Plasmid
Kylia Goodner
151
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.