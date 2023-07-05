Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceProbability and Genetics
1:46 minutes
Problem 42
Textbook Question

In four o'clock plants, many flower colors are observed. In a cross involving two true-breeding strains, one crimson and the other white, all of the F₁ generation were rose color. In the F₂, four new phenotypes appeared along with the P₁ and F₁ parental colors. The following ratio was obtained: 1/16 crimson 4/16 rose 2/16 orange 2/16 pale yellow 1/16 yellow 4/16 white 2/16 magenta Propose an explanation for the inheritance of these flower colors.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
139
Was this helpful?
7:46m

Watch next

Master Probability with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:46
Probability
Kylia Goodner
219
3
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.