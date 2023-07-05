In four o'clock plants, many flower colors are observed. In a cross involving two true-breeding strains, one crimson and the other white, all of the F₁ generation were rose color. In the F₂, four new phenotypes appeared along with the P₁ and F₁ parental colors. The following ratio was obtained:
1/16 crimson 4/16 rose
2/16 orange 2/16 pale yellow
1/16 yellow 4/16 white
2/16 magenta
Propose an explanation for the inheritance of these flower colors.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
139
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Probability with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner