Which process must a cell undergo to produce genetically different cells at the end of cell division?
A
Meiosis
B
DNA replication
C
Mitosis
D
Binary fission
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the goal: The question asks which process results in genetically different cells after cell division.
Recall that DNA replication is the process of copying DNA before cell division, but it does not itself produce genetically different cells; it just duplicates the genetic material.
Consider mitosis: it is a type of cell division that produces two genetically identical daughter cells, maintaining the chromosome number.
Consider binary fission: it is a form of asexual reproduction in prokaryotes that produces identical cells, so no genetic variation is introduced.
Understand meiosis: it is a special type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half and includes processes like crossing over and independent assortment, which create genetically different cells.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia