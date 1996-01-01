Mitosis and meiosis are similar processes. Which of the following events can occur only as a result of meiosis, but not mitosis?
A
Production of genetically identical daughter cells
B
Growth and repair of somatic tissues
C
Formation of haploid gametes from diploid cells
D
Replication of DNA prior to cell division
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental difference between mitosis and meiosis: mitosis results in two genetically identical diploid daughter cells, while meiosis produces four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
Review each option and determine which process it is associated with: 'Production of genetically identical daughter cells' is characteristic of mitosis, as it maintains the chromosome number and genetic identity.
'Growth and repair of somatic tissues' involves mitosis because it requires identical cells to replace damaged or lost cells, maintaining tissue function.
'Replication of DNA prior to cell division' occurs in both mitosis and meiosis, as DNA must be duplicated before any cell division to ensure proper chromosome number.
Focus on 'Formation of haploid gametes from diploid cells' — this is a unique feature of meiosis, where the chromosome number is halved to produce gametes (sperm and eggs) necessary for sexual reproduction.
Conclude that the event exclusive to meiosis is the formation of haploid gametes from diploid cells, distinguishing it from mitosis.
