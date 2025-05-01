Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Deletions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following genetic diseases is an example of a chromosomal deletion?
A
Down syndrome
B
Familial down syndrome
C
Cri du Chat syndrome
D
Klinefelter's Disease
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of chromosomal deletion: A chromosomal deletion occurs when a part of a chromosome is missing or deleted, leading to a loss of genetic material.
Review the characteristics of Cri du Chat syndrome: This genetic disorder is caused by a deletion of a portion of chromosome 5, specifically the short arm (5p).
Compare Cri du Chat syndrome with other listed conditions: Down syndrome is caused by an extra chromosome 21 (trisomy 21), not a deletion. Familial Down syndrome involves a translocation, and Klinefelter's Disease is due to an extra X chromosome (XXY).
Identify the key difference: Cri du Chat syndrome is the only condition among the options that involves a chromosomal deletion.
Conclude that understanding the type of chromosomal abnormality is crucial in identifying genetic diseases associated with deletions.
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Related Practice
Multiple Choice
When a chromosome undergoes a deletion mutation, what happens to the genetic information in the deleted segment?
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Multiple Choice
In the context of chromosomal rearrangements, what is the most accurate description of what happens when a piece of DNA is missing from a chromosome?
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Textbook Question
Human late prophase karyotypes have about 2000 visible G bands. The human genome contains approximately 22,000 genes. Consider the region 5p1.5 through the end of the short arm of chromosome 5, which is identified on the late prophase chromosome in Figure 10.5, and assume the entire region is deleted. Approximately how many genes will be lost as a result of the deletion?
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Textbook Question
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Interstitial deletion
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Textbook Question
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Terminal deletion
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Textbook Question
The mutations called bobbed in Drosophila result from variable reductions (deletions) in the number of amplified genes coding for rRNA. Researchers trying to maintain bobbed stocks have often documented their tendency to revert to wild type in successive generations. Propose a mechanism based on meiotic recombination which could account for this reversion phenomenon. Why would wild-type flies become more prevalent in Drosophila cultures?
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