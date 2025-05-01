A healthy couple with a history of three previous spontaneous abortions has just had a child with cri-du-chat syndrome, a disorder caused by a terminal deletion of chromosome 5. Their physician orders karyotype analysis of both parents and of the child. The karyotype results for chromosomes 5 and 12 are shown here. Are the chromosomes in the child consistent with those expected in a case of cri-du-chat syndrome? Explain your reasoning.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Deletions
Multiple Choice
Deletions can cause what type of phenotype?
A
Leaky allele
B
Psudodominance
C
Intercalary
D
Faulty
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of genetic deletions: A deletion is a type of mutation where a part of the DNA sequence is missing. This can lead to various phenotypic effects depending on the genes involved.
Explore the concept of pseudodominance: Pseudodominance occurs when a recessive allele is expressed due to the deletion of the dominant allele. This can happen when the dominant allele is removed, allowing the recessive allele to manifest in the phenotype.
Consider the role of intercalary deletions: Intercalary deletions occur within the interior of a chromosome, potentially removing essential genes and leading to phenotypic changes.
Examine the concept of a leaky allele: A leaky allele is one that produces a partial function of the gene product, which can result in a less severe phenotype compared to a complete loss-of-function mutation.
Analyze faulty phenotypes: Faulty phenotypes arise when genetic deletions disrupt normal gene function, leading to abnormal traits or characteristics. This can be due to the loss of essential genes or regulatory elements.
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Textbook Question
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Multiple Choice
When a chromosome undergoes a deletion mutation, what happens to the genetic information in the deleted segment?
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Multiple Choice
In the context of chromosomal rearrangements, what is the most accurate description of what happens when a piece of DNA is missing from a chromosome?
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Multiple Choice
Which of the following genetic diseases is an example of a chromosomal deletion?
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Textbook Question
Human late prophase karyotypes have about 2000 visible G bands. The human genome contains approximately 22,000 genes. Consider the region 5p1.5 through the end of the short arm of chromosome 5, which is identified on the late prophase chromosome in Figure 10.5, and assume the entire region is deleted. Approximately how many genes will be lost as a result of the deletion?
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Textbook Question
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Interstitial deletion
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