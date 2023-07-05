The bacteriophage ϕX174 has a single-stranded DNA genome of 5386 bases. During DNA replication, double-stranded forms of the genome are generated. In an effort to create a restriction map of ϕX174, you digest the z-stranded form of the genome with several restriction enzymes and obtain the following results. Draw a map of the ϕX174 genome.



Pstl 5386 PstI + PsiI 3078, 2308

Psil 5386 PstI + DraI 331, 1079, 3976

Dral 4307, 1079 PstI + DraI 898, 1079, 3409