Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsGenetic Cloning
Problem 17a
Textbook Question

The bacteriophage ϕX174 has a single-stranded DNA genome of 5386 bases. During DNA replication, double-stranded forms of the genome are generated. In an effort to create a restriction map of ϕX174, you digest the z-stranded form of the genome with several restriction enzymes and obtain the following results. Draw a map of the ϕX174 genome.

Pstl     5386                PstI + PsiI      3078, 2308
Psil     5386                PstI + DraI      331, 1079, 3976
Dral    4307, 1079      PstI + DraI      898, 1079, 3409

