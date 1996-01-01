You have four guinea pigs for a genetic study. One male and one female are from a strain that is pure-breeding for short brown fur. A second male and female are from a strain that is pure-breeding for long white fur. You are asked to perform two different experiments to test the proposal that short fur is dominant to long fur and that brown is dominant to white. You may use any of the four original pure-breeding guinea pigs or any of their offspring in experimental matings. Design two different experiments (crossing different animals and using different combinations of phenotypes) to test the dominance relationships of alleles for fur length and color, and make predictions for each cross based on the proposed relationships. Anticipate that the litter size will be 12 for each mating and that female guinea pigs can produce three litters in their lifetime.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
Multiple Choice
Which type of gene will exhibit its trait even in the presence of a recessive gene?
A
Dominant
B
Codominant
C
Recessive
D
Incomplete dominant
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of dominant and recessive alleles: A dominant allele is one that expresses its trait even if only one copy is present, while a recessive allele requires two copies to express its trait.
Recall that in a heterozygous genotype (one dominant and one recessive allele), the dominant allele's trait is the one that is observed in the organism's phenotype.
Consider codominance, where both alleles are expressed equally, and incomplete dominance, where the phenotype is a blend of both alleles; these differ from simple dominance.
Identify that the question asks for the gene type that shows its trait even when paired with a recessive gene, which matches the definition of a dominant gene.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Dominant' because it masks the effect of the recessive allele in heterozygous individuals.
