Multiple Choice
In a typical round of meiosis starting from one diploid cell, how many genetically distinct haploid daughter cells are produced?
A
6
B
2
C
4
D
8
1
1
Understand that meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from a diploid parent cell.
Recall that meiosis consists of two consecutive divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, each with its own phases (prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase).
Recognize that one diploid cell (2n) undergoes meiosis to produce four haploid (n) daughter cells, each genetically distinct due to processes like crossing over and independent assortment.
Note that the genetic distinctness arises because homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material during prophase I (crossing over) and because chromosomes are randomly segregated during metaphase I (independent assortment).
Conclude that the number of genetically distinct haploid daughter cells produced from one diploid cell after meiosis is four.
