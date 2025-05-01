Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In a typical meiosis of one diploid germ cell (starting with one cell entering meiosis I), how many haploid gametes are produced by the end of meiosis II (assuming no errors and that all products survive)?
A
2 diploid gametes
B
4 haploid gametes
C
8 haploid gametes
D
2 haploid gametes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that meiosis consists of two consecutive divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, starting from one diploid germ cell.
Recall that meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, reducing the chromosome number from diploid (2n) to haploid (n), but each chromosome still consists of two sister chromatids.
Recognize that meiosis II separates the sister chromatids of each chromosome, similar to mitosis, resulting in cells with single chromatids.
Note that one diploid cell entering meiosis I will divide into two haploid cells after meiosis I, and each of these two cells will divide again during meiosis II.
Conclude that since each of the two haploid cells divides into two haploid cells during meiosis II, the total number of haploid gametes produced is four.
