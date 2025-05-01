Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the structure of DNA, the sugar-phosphate backbone is primarily composed of which components?
A
Alternating deoxyribose sugars and nitrogenous bases linked by glycosidic bonds
B
Alternating ribose sugars and amino acids linked by peptide bonds
C
Alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups linked by phosphodiester bonds
D
Alternating nitrogenous bases and phosphate groups linked by hydrogen bonds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the basic structure of DNA, which consists of a backbone and nitrogenous bases. The backbone provides structural support and is distinct from the bases that pair to encode genetic information.
Identify the components that make up the DNA backbone. The backbone is formed by repeating units of sugar and phosphate groups, not nitrogenous bases or amino acids.
Understand the type of sugar present in DNA. DNA contains deoxyribose sugars, which differ from ribose sugars found in RNA.
Recognize the type of chemical bonds linking the sugar and phosphate groups. These are phosphodiester bonds, which connect the 3' carbon of one sugar to the 5' carbon of the next sugar via a phosphate group.
Summarize that the sugar-phosphate backbone is composed of alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups linked by phosphodiester bonds, distinguishing it from other options involving nitrogenous bases or different bond types.
