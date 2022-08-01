Ribosome Structure

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about ribosomes structure. So the ribosomes is composed of RNA protein. So it's an RNA protein complex that's responsible for translating the M. RNA into protein. And so its structure consists of a large and a small subunit. And they're initially separate in the cytoplasm. But upon translation they actually come together and form the river's own complex. And it's actually composed of majority RNA with just a little bit of protein. And the RNA is really the responsible component that does all the like catalyzing or the majority of the catalyzing of the reaction. So the protein is mainly used for just structural support. The ribosome is assembled in a special compartment called the nuclear analyst. And this is inside the nucleus. And uh yeah so that's where it's assembled. And then the ribosomes positions have. Or the river zone contains various positions where translation occurs. So the first position is called the a site amino asshole site. And this means that the charge T. RNA. So charged Tr nay is T. RNA with the amino acid on it. So charged T. RNA molecules come in and the anti code in matches with the code on in the M. R. N. A. Remember the anti code on is on the T. RNA. So those two nucleotide sequences come together and they pair then you have the pep title site or the P site and this is where the amino acid that's on the T. R. N. A. Is added to the growing peptide chain. So that's where the T. RNA gives its amino acid away to the peptide chain that's growing and then after it's done that it goes into the E. Or the exit site. And this is where the T. RNA. So the uncharged the Dsc dilated T. RNA is ready to be released and we'll get another will become charged again and repeat the process. So these are the three main sites that you need to know. There's a couple of other sites which are less important for you to know. But some of you and some of your books you'll see them. So I wanted to add it. There's a decoding center and that's a region on the river zone and this region assures that the property RNA is matched the proper code on. So it makes sure that the A site has been paired properly and then you have the pep Tito transfer A center. And this is where the peptide bond is actually catalyzed between. So when the T RNA gives that amino acid away it has to donate it up to the actual polyp peptide chain. And so in the pep title transfer center, that's where that peptide bond is catalyzed between that new amino acid and the chain that's already been formed. So if we look here at the river zone we have our small subunit dark green, we have our large subunit and light green. And these are actually originally separate but then come together for translation we have the A site, the p site and then here would be the east side. It's not really drawn, it's just so exciting. But there is actually an east side for it. You can see that the A site the anti code on on the T. R. N. A. Which are these like weird structures here comes in and it binds to the code on. Then once it's found in the A site the P site, this is what happens when this um you know, acid gets transferred to the growing polyp peptide chain and then once it is released then it will be released and can go over and start over again. So here's the protein that's forming right there. So that is kind of the overview of the ribosomes and the different sites and how translation occurs. But we're going to get a lot more detailed in future videos. So with that let's move on.

