11. Translation
Ribosomal Structure Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In bacterial ribosomes, the small subunit is made up of a single 16S rRNA molecule and a few smaller proteins. This 16S rRNA molecule is critical for the initial binding of ________ during the translation process.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Eukaryotic ribosomes are composed of two subunits, a small 40S subunit and a large 60S subunit, that combine to form a functional ____ ribosome
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bacterial ribosomes contain a small subunit made up of______ rRNA, while eukaryotic ribosomes contain a small subunit made up of ______ rRNA.