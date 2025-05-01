Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In agarose gel electrophoresis, how are DNA fragments primarily separated?
By nucleotide sequence, with AT-rich fragments migrating farther than GC-rich fragments
By base composition only, with GC-rich fragments migrating farther due to stronger hydrogen bonding
By double-stranded versus single-stranded structure only, with single-stranded DNA always migrating farther regardless of length
By fragment size, with smaller DNA fragments migrating farther toward the positive electrode
Understand the principle of agarose gel electrophoresis: DNA fragments are separated based on their physical properties as they move through a gel matrix under an electric field.
Recall that DNA molecules are negatively charged due to their phosphate backbone, so they migrate toward the positive electrode during electrophoresis.
Recognize that the gel acts like a molecular sieve, where smaller DNA fragments can move more easily and thus migrate farther through the pores of the gel compared to larger fragments.
Note that while nucleotide sequence and base composition affect DNA properties, they do not primarily determine migration distance in agarose gel electrophoresis; instead, size (length in base pairs) is the key factor.
Conclude that the primary basis for separation in agarose gel electrophoresis is fragment size, with smaller fragments migrating farther toward the positive electrode.
