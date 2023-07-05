A 2013 CDC report identified the practice of routinely adding antibiotic compounds to animal feed as a major culprit in the rapid increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant strains. Agricultural practice in recent decades has encouraged the addition of antibiotics to animal feed to promote growth rather than to treat disease.
How might the increase in antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria in cattle be a threat to human health?
