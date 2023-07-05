Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics5. Genetics of Bacteria and VirusesWorking with Microorganisms
2:28 minutes
Problem 15a
Textbook Question

A 2013 CDC report identified the practice of routinely adding antibiotic compounds to animal feed as a major culprit in the rapid increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant strains. Agricultural practice in recent decades has encouraged the addition of antibiotics to animal feed to promote growth rather than to treat disease.

How might the increase in antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria in cattle be a threat to human health?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
9:35m

Watch next

Master Bacteria in the Laboratory with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:35
Bacteria in the Laboratory
Kylia Goodner
168
3
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.