Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics11. TranslationTransfer RNA
2:15 minutes
Problem 9
Textbook Question

To carry out its role, each transfer RNA requires at least four specific recognition sites that must be inherent in its tertiary structure. What are they?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
29
Was this helpful?
2:51m

Watch next

Master tRNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
02:51
tRNA
Kylia Goodner
174
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.