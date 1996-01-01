Which of the following best describes Mendel's Law of Segregation?
A
Each individual has two alleles for each gene, and these alleles separate during gamete formation so that each gamete receives only one allele.
B
Alleles for different genes assort together in the same gamete.
C
Genes are only inherited from the mother.
D
Dominant alleles are always inherited together with recessive alleles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Mendel's Law of Segregation explains how alleles for a single gene behave during the formation of gametes (sperm and egg cells).
Recall that each individual inherits two alleles for each gene, one from each parent, making them diploid for that gene.
Recognize that during meiosis, these two alleles separate (segregate) so that each gamete receives only one allele, ensuring genetic variation.
Note that this law applies to alleles of the same gene and does not describe how alleles of different genes assort; that is covered by Mendel's Law of Independent Assortment.
Use this understanding to identify the correct description: 'Each individual has two alleles for each gene, and these alleles separate during gamete formation so that each gamete receives only one allele.'
