Mendel formed a possible explanation for the outcomes he observed in pea plants. Mendel formed a:
A
hypothesis about how traits are inherited
B
theory that all traits blend together in offspring
C
law stating that environmental factors solely determine traits
D
model suggesting that traits skip every generation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of Mendel's work: Mendel conducted experiments on pea plants to observe how traits are passed from one generation to the next.
Recall the definitions of key scientific terms: A hypothesis is a proposed explanation based on observations; a theory is a well-substantiated explanation; a law describes consistent natural phenomena; a model is a simplified representation.
Analyze Mendel's contribution: He proposed an explanation for the patterns he observed, specifically how traits are inherited through discrete units (now called genes).
Recognize that Mendel's explanation was a hypothesis because it was an initial idea formed to explain his experimental results before being widely tested and accepted.
Conclude that Mendel formed a hypothesis about how traits are inherited, rather than a theory, law, or model as described in the other options.
