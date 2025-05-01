Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In an overview of DNA replication, what are the Y-shaped sites where the DNA double helix is unwound and new strands are synthesized called?
A
Nucleosomes
B
Replication forks
C
Okazaki fragments
D
Centromeres
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA replication involves unwinding the double helix to allow synthesis of new strands.
Identify the specific sites where the DNA strands separate and new complementary strands are formed.
Recall that these sites have a characteristic Y-shaped structure due to the separation of the two DNA strands.
Recognize that these Y-shaped regions are called replication forks, which are essential for the replication process.
Differentiate replication forks from other terms: nucleosomes (DNA packaging units), Okazaki fragments (short DNA segments on lagging strand), and centromeres (chromosome regions important for segregation).
