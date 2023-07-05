Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics12. Gene Regulation in ProkaryotesLac Operon
1:57 minutes
Problem 18b
Textbook Question

Bacterial strategies to evade natural or human-imposed antibiotics are varied and include membrane-bound efflux pumps that export antibiotics from the cell. A review of efflux pumps [Grkovic, S., et al. (2002)] states that, because energy is required to drive the pumps, activating them in the absence of the antibiotic has a selective disadvantage. The review also states that a given antibiotic may play a role in the regulation of efflux by interacting with either an activator protein or a repressor protein, depending on the system involved. How might such systems be categorized in terms of negative control (inducible or repressible) or positive control (inducible or repressible)?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
4:27m

Watch next

Master Lac Operon Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:27
Lac Operon Overview
Kylia Goodner
337
1
2
06:55
Lac Operon Regulation
Kylia Goodner
248
1
2
07:01
Lac Operon Summary
Kylia Goodner
175
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.