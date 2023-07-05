Bacterial strategies to evade natural or human-imposed antibiotics are varied and include membrane-bound efflux pumps that export antibiotics from the cell. A review of efflux pumps [Grkovic, S., et al. (2002)] states that, because energy is required to drive the pumps, activating them in the absence of the antibiotic has a selective disadvantage. The review also states that a given antibiotic may play a role in the regulation of efflux by interacting with either an activator protein or a repressor protein, depending on the system involved. How might such systems be categorized in terms of negative control (inducible or repressible) or positive control (inducible or repressible)?
