Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes an arrangement of genes consisting of an operator, promoter, and structural genes that regulate lactose metabolism in E. coli?
The CAP binding site in the lac promoter is the location of positive regulation of gene expression for the operon. Identify what binds at this site to produce positive regulation, under what circumstances binding occurs, and how binding exerts a positive effect.
Which of the following is not a part of an operon?
The lac operon encodes genes that are responsible for what?
What happens to the lac operon when lactose concentration is high?
What happens to the lac operon when the CAP/cAMP complex binds to the CAP binding site?
Glucose concentration can regulate the lac operon?