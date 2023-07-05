The bacterial insertion sequence IS10 uses antisense RNA to regulate translation of the mRNA that produces the enzyme transposase, which is required for insertion sequence transposition. Transcription of the antisense RNA gene is controlled by POUT, which is more than 10 times more efficient at transcription than the PIN promoter, which controls transposase gene transcription.
If a mutation of PIN eliminates its ability to function in transcription, what is the likely effect on the transposition of IS10?
