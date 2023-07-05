Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics12. Gene Regulation in ProkaryotesRiboswitches
2:22 minutes
Problem 23
Textbook Question

Microbiologists describe the processes of transcription and translation as 'coupled' in bacteria. This term indicates that a bacterial mRNA can be undergoing transcription at the same moment it is also undergoing translation. How is coupling of transcription and translation possible in bacteria?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
4:04m

Watch next

Master Riboswitches with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:04
Riboswitches
Kylia Goodner
121
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.