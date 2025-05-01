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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT an example of large genomic variations between two individual genomes?
A
Single nucleotide polymorphisms
B
Simple sequence repeats
C
Dominant and Recessive alleles
D
Minisatellites
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of genomic variations: Genomic variations refer to differences in the DNA sequence between individuals. These variations can be large or small, affecting different parts of the genome.
Identify examples of large genomic variations: Large genomic variations typically involve changes that affect a significant portion of the genome, such as structural variations, copy number variations, or large insertions/deletions.
Examine the options provided: Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), simple sequence repeats, dominant and recessive alleles, and minisatellites.
Analyze each option: SNPs are small variations involving a single nucleotide change. Simple sequence repeats and minisatellites involve repetitive sequences, which can vary in length but are not considered large genomic variations.
Clarify the concept of alleles: Dominant and recessive alleles refer to different versions of a gene that can affect traits, but they do not represent large genomic variations between genomes. They are more about gene expression and inheritance patterns.
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